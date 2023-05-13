Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Emeren Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SOL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 288,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 5.33. Emeren Group has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $228.86 million, a P/E ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 2.00.

Get Emeren Group alerts:

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.59 million. Emeren Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 0.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emeren Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emeren Group

About Emeren Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Emeren Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Emeren Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Emeren Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Emeren Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emeren Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000.

(Get Rating)

Emeren Group Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emeren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emeren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.