Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Emeren Group Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE SOL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 288,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 5.33. Emeren Group has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $228.86 million, a P/E ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 2.00.
Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.59 million. Emeren Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 0.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emeren Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emeren Group
About Emeren Group
Emeren Group Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emeren Group (SOL)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Emeren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emeren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.