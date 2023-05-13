Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Endeavour Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Mining’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$34.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.97, a PEG ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.57. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of C$22.77 and a 1-year high of C$36.44.

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$837.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$804.38 million.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a $0.557 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Endeavour Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is currently -302.70%.

In other news, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total value of C$770,138.60. Company insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

