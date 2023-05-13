Engie (EPA:ENGI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.90

Shares of Engie SA (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €13.90 ($15.27) and traded as high as €14.78 ($16.24). Engie shares last traded at €14.69 ($16.14), with a volume of 5,002,698 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($17.03) price target on Engie in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
Engie Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of €13.92.
About Engie
ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.
