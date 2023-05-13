EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,498 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EOG opened at $110.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.29. The company has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.42.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

