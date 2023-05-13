EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,251 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $42,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $40,172,000 after purchasing an additional 68,282 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 30.9% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 33,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.42.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $110.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.29. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

