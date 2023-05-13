EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,697,268 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 60,220 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of EOG Resources worth $349,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $763,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $40,172,000 after purchasing an additional 68,282 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 33,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.42.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $110.42 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.29.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.64%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

