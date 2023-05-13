Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 659,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for approximately 1.9% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.71% of Equinix worth $431,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 285.0% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $163,157.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,738.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $163,157.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,738.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,899 shares of company stock worth $14,268,740. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $779.41.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $4.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $739.23. 300,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,839. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $762.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $704.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $686.38.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.47%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

