Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Short Interest Update

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the April 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Escalon Medical Price Performance

Shares of ESMC remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Friday. Escalon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.

Get Escalon Medical alerts:

About Escalon Medical

(Get Rating)

Read More

Escalon Medical Corp. specializes in the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of ophthalmic diagnostic imaging and surgical products. Its specializes in A-Scans, B-Scans, UBM, Pachymeters, Color or Flourescein Angiography Digital Imaging Systems, Ispan Intraocular Gases, Surgical Packs, Viscous Fluid Transfer Systems, and AXIS Image Management.

Receive News & Ratings for Escalon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.