Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Reaches $18.19 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.19 or 0.00067635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.56 billion and $68.14 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,899.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.45 or 0.00299114 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013178 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.20 or 0.00569601 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.28 or 0.00421150 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003709 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,923,453 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

