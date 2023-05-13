Euler (EUL) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $29.97 Million

Euler (EUL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last week, Euler has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. Euler has a total market cap of $29.97 million and $660,946.10 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euler token can now be bought for approximately $1.80 or 0.00006694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Euler Token Profile

Euler’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

