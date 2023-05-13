Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Holdings Raised by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 87.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,530 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVBG. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,940,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,927,000 after purchasing an additional 590,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Everbridge by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,649,000 after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth $14,314,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Everbridge by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,782,000 after acquiring an additional 304,867 shares during the period. Finally, Loup Funds LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth $8,437,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Everbridge

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $40,046.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,926.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Everbridge Stock Down 3.2 %

EVBG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Everbridge from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.82. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $43.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average is $30.75.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

