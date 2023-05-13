EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after acquiring an additional 995,501 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 8.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,341,000 after buying an additional 328,151 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,991,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,059,461,000 after buying an additional 51,790 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,515,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $908,041,000 after purchasing an additional 83,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $956,451,000 after purchasing an additional 108,414 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Danaher Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $227.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $226.70 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

