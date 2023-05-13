EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,307 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,206 shares of company stock worth $2,961,139. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $220.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.21. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $263.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading

