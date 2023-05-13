EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 228.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 45,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 31,624 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,985,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ USIG opened at $50.34 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $53.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average of $50.28.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.