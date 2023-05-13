Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.18

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.18 and traded as low as $17.98. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $18.31, with a volume of 32,721 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $244.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eugene N. Burkholder acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,088 shares in the company, valued at $547,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,879 shares of company stock worth $93,446 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 566,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 385,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 15,240 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 28.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 39,277 shares in the last quarter. 22.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

