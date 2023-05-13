FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,402 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.41.

Insider Activity

FedEx Stock Performance

In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 over the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FDX opened at $222.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.03. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.