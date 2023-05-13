Fetch.ai Market Capitalization Tops $196.54 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $196.54 million and $37.03 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00056451 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00041161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00019335 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001078 BTC.

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 819,840,824 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

