Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Update

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 436,900 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the April 15th total of 271,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.0 days.

Fibra Terrafina Stock Performance

CBAOF stock remained flat at $1.81 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,113. Fibra Terrafina has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60.

Fibra Terrafina Company Profile

Terrafina is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of industrial real estate properties. Its portfolio includes distribution centers, warehouses, and light manufacturing properties located at Bajio and Northern Mexico. The company was founded on January 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Ciudad de México, Mexico.

