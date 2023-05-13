Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Update

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 436,900 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the April 15th total of 271,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.0 days.
Fibra Terrafina Stock Performance
CBAOF stock remained flat at $1.81 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,113. Fibra Terrafina has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60.
Fibra Terrafina Company Profile
