Financial Enhancement Group LLC Invests $457,000 in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 6.1% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BLDR opened at $115.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.98. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $119.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,434.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

