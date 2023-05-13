First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Short Interest Up 23.6% in April

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 637,800 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the April 15th total of 516,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

First Busey Trading Up 1.5 %

BUSE stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 123,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $951.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.68 and a 200 day moving average of $23.15. First Busey has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at First Busey

BUSE has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Busey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

In other First Busey news, Director George Barr sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,213.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Busey news, Director George Barr sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,213.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $96,647.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,172 shares in the company, valued at $838,483.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,322 shares of company stock worth $259,618 and have sold 14,302 shares worth $350,946. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Busey

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 237.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Busey during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 36.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Busey by 252.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 49.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

