First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 67,254 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 107.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,254 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Tenet Healthcare worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.59.

Insider Activity

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,598.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $69.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $73.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average of $54.02.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.26. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

Featured Stories

