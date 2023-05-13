First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,320 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Stewart Information Services worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,885,000 after purchasing an additional 64,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stewart Information Services

In other news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.70 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of STC opened at $42.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.41. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $58.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.20). Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on STC. StockNews.com began coverage on Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Stewart Information Services from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

