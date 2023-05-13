First Eagle Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.48% of Titan Machinery worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,575,000 after acquiring an additional 25,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,884,000 after acquiring an additional 53,507 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 604,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,096,000 after acquiring an additional 56,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,916,000 after acquiring an additional 21,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Titan Machinery by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 365,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stan K. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $89,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,049.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Titan Machinery Price Performance

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $33.23 on Friday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $47.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average is $37.39. The stock has a market cap of $752.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Titan Machinery’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TITN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Titan Machinery from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Further Reading

