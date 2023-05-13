First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $3.92 Million Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,874 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 70,443 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Beazer Homes USA worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BZH. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 60.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 2.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 83.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 18.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BZH. Wedbush increased their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Beazer Homes USA from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:BZH opened at $20.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 16.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.17. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $21.75.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $543.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.91 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

