First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $4.97 Million Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,426 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

Shares of CMCO opened at $34.26 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $39.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average is $34.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $980.14 million, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.24.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

About Columbus McKinnon

(Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.