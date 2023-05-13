First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 114,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,839,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3,851.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 7,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $85.40 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.78%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.