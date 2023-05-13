First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of First Solar from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $206.88.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $231.69 on Wednesday. First Solar has a 1 year low of $60.77 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 594.09 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The company’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,858.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,656,540 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,970,297,000 after purchasing an additional 308,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,250,942,000 after acquiring an additional 136,323 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Solar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,534,000 after acquiring an additional 60,266 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,050,000 after acquiring an additional 780,028 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading

