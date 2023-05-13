First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,731,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 347,020 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $239,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 128,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Huntsman by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Huntsman from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

HUN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.06. The company had a trading volume of 806,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,987. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.36. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Huntsman had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

