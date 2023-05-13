First Trust Advisors LP Has $223.16 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,120,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533,039 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.90% of CrowdStrike worth $223,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 217,083 shares in the company, valued at $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 in the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of -164.85 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.59. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $205.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $637.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.68 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CRWD. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.32.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

