First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,153,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the period. 3M comprises 0.4% of First Trust Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.57% of 3M worth $378,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after buying an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $771,768,000 after buying an additional 72,332 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in 3M by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,557,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $306,667,000 after buying an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in 3M by 6.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,059,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,585,000 after buying an additional 128,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE MMM traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.27. 2,456,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413,914. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.73 and its 200-day moving average is $115.20. 3M has a 12-month low of $99.27 and a 12-month high of $152.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

