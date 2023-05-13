First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 241.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,374,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,387,445 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.52% of Incyte worth $271,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after buying an additional 4,148,559 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,787,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,106,000 after buying an additional 1,185,627 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 8,091.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,073,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,509,000 after buying an additional 1,059,965 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,119,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,958,000 after buying an additional 716,447 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,644,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,309,121,000 after buying an additional 585,285 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Incyte from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Incyte Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of INCY traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,582. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $63.48 and a 1 year high of $86.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.15 and a 200 day moving average of $77.19. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.