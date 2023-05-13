First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,722,045 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 535,861 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.66% of Splunk worth $234,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.84. 844,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.29 and a beta of 1.29. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $116.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.80.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

