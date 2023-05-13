First Trust Advisors LP Sells 106,684 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,017,156 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 106,684 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up about 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $460,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:PXD traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.78. 1,626,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,133. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.74 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

