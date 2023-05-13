First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Up 107.3% in April

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a growth of 107.3% from the April 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,609. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.09. The firm has a market cap of $229.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.81. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $33.73 and a 12-month high of $46.53.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FPXI. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

