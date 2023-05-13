First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Short Interest Up 107.3% in April

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a growth of 107.3% from the April 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance
First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,609. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.09. The firm has a market cap of $229.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.81. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $33.73 and a 12-month high of $46.53.
First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF
First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile
The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.