Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.50 billion-$31.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.09 billion. Flex also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to $0.47-$0.53 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLEX. StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In related news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $261,337.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,658,879.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Flex news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $261,337.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,879.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,309 shares in the company, valued at $603,765.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,216 shares of company stock valued at $579,973 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,178,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 156.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,047,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,799 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,664,000 after buying an additional 1,077,354 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,075,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,495,000 after buying an additional 941,726 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

