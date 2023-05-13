Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.76

Shares of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and traded as high as $11.48. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 310 shares trading hands.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79 and a beta of -0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $188.55 million for the quarter.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

