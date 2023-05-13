Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Stock Position Decreased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lowered its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,337,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,856 shares during the period. Fomento Económico Mexicano accounts for about 4.1% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $101,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMX. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,989,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,538,000 after purchasing an additional 161,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,820,000 after buying an additional 302,363 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,202,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,179,000 after buying an additional 207,025 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,734,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,827,000 after buying an additional 294,235 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 25,810.3% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,001,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,252,000 after buying an additional 997,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

FMX stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,833. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $101.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.47 and its 200-day moving average is $85.56.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $1.0138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.85. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.87.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.