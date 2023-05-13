Foster & Motley Inc. Purchases 13,765 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 178.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 559.6% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 20,811 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 15,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 56,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 25,839 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 178,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $73.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $87.76. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.11.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

