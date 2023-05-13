Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 646 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 39,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 85,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after buying an additional 20,135 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,812,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 25,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379,894. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.86 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.70. The stock has a market cap of $269.27 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 106.53%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

