Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FMS. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 1.5 %

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $30.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.22. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.7086 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 82.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA engages in the provision of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which regularly undergo dialysis treatment. It operates through the Care Enablement and Care Delivery segments. The Care Enablement segment is involved in the healthcare products business including research and development, manufacturing, supply chain, and commercial operations as well as supporting functions, such as regulatory and quality management.

