Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $474.80

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 474.80 ($5.99) and traded as high as GBX 549 ($6.93). Frontier Developments shares last traded at GBX 549 ($6.93), with a volume of 68,495 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Frontier Developments Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £214.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1,211.11, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 478.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 728.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79.

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. Frontier Developments plc was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.