FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of FutureFuel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

FutureFuel Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE FF traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.89. 200,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,140. FutureFuel has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.05 million, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FutureFuel

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.82 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FF. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of FutureFuel by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the 1st quarter valued at about $874,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of FutureFuel by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,926 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of FutureFuel by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,259 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Company Profile



FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

