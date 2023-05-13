G999 Price Hits $0.0052 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $10,727.60 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, G999 has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00056459 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00041137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00019354 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000893 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

