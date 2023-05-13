Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $167.15

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 167.15 ($2.11) and traded as high as GBX 185.16 ($2.34). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 180.40 ($2.28), with a volume of 154,169 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.90) target price on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Galliford Try Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £191.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1,495.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 174.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 167.26.

Galliford Try Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Galliford Try’s payout ratio is currently 7,500.00%.

In other news, insider Bill Hocking sold 248,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.15), for a total transaction of £421,892.40 ($532,356.34). Corporate insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Galliford Try Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

Featured Stories

