GateToken (GT) Price Hits $4.94 on Major Exchanges

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for about $4.94 or 0.00018415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GateToken has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $482.98 million and $884,337.25 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00025269 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,845.83 or 1.00091271 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002436 BTC.

About GateToken

GT is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,786,469 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 97,786,468.8466037 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.97140028 USD and is up 1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,257,544.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.