Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) vs. Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Critical Review

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Genprex has a beta of -0.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genprex and Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genprex N/A N/A -$23.74 million ($0.48) -1.71 Marinus Pharmaceuticals $25.48 million 17.12 -$19.82 million ($0.45) -19.51

Profitability

Marinus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Genprex. Marinus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genprex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Genprex and Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genprex N/A -79.67% -73.61% Marinus Pharmaceuticals -84.28% -187.49% -61.22%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.1% of Genprex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Genprex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Genprex and Marinus Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genprex 0 0 1 0 3.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00

Genprex currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 265.59%. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 201.82%. Given Genprex’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Genprex is more favorable than Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Marinus Pharmaceuticals beats Genprex on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genprex

Genprex, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system. Genprex was founded by J. Rodney Varner in April 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid. The company was founded in August 2003 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

