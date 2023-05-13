GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the April 15th total of 136,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 341.7 days.
GMO internet group Stock Performance
Shares of GMOYF remained flat at $19.62 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89. GMO internet group has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $21.20.
