GMX (GMX) Trading 10.6% Lower This Week

GMX (GMX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 13th. GMX has a market capitalization of $534.00 million and $11.65 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GMX has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One GMX token can currently be purchased for approximately $61.33 or 0.00227871 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GMX

GMX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,213,457 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,707,107 tokens. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official website is gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform’s generated fees.”

