Gode Chain One Day Volume Reaches $149,296.16 (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gode Chain has a total market capitalization of $148.51 million and approximately $149,296.16 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gode Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain was first traded on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

