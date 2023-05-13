Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.53

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.53 and traded as low as C$11.80. Goodfellow shares last traded at C$11.85, with a volume of 1,365 shares.
Goodfellow Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.03.
Goodfellow (TSE:GDL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter. Goodfellow had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of C$149.30 million for the quarter.
Goodfellow Dividend Announcement
About Goodfellow
Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of lumber products, building materials, and floor coverings to the retail trade, industrial, and manufacturing sectors in Canada and the United States. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products. The company's decking products include accessories, composite, and wood products for outdoor spaces; and flooring products comprise engineered wood floors, hardwood floors, laminates, sub-floors and accessories, planks and tiles, and stone product composite.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Goodfellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.