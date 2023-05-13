Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.53

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.53 and traded as low as C$11.80. Goodfellow shares last traded at C$11.85, with a volume of 1,365 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.03.

Goodfellow (TSE:GDL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter. Goodfellow had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of C$149.30 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. Goodfellow’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of lumber products, building materials, and floor coverings to the retail trade, industrial, and manufacturing sectors in Canada and the United States. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products. The company's decking products include accessories, composite, and wood products for outdoor spaces; and flooring products comprise engineered wood floors, hardwood floors, laminates, sub-floors and accessories, planks and tiles, and stone product composite.

